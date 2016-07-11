An unexpected love affair...recycled but with pictures.

I met her in Baton Rouge about 4 years ago. It was love at first sight. She was walking aimlessly through the aisles...maybe lost? Her legs were long, body athletic, hair silky golden brown. Judging from her appearance and demeanor, she was apparently alone. I approached her. One look into her beautiful brown eyes and I was smitten. Understand, I am not in the habit of following strangers and then inviting them into my home. That day, a sunny December morning, I took a chance. At home, I made some fresh coffee and we had a lively exchange. My heart was pounding. My mind was racing: I can't let her go; I am crazy; I have a family; I have a job. She does not. Also no health insurance. It would cost me a bundle to get her insured in Louisiana. That is, if she agrees to stay. I plan on moving back to Texas. How will my children react? Her mixed heritage won't be an issue. After all, they grew up in a liberal household and were taught accordingly. But, but...she is so high strung and a little wet behind the ears...no formal education.

I am a problem solver. First order of business: finding a school and enrolling her in some courses. Not an easy task in Louisiana. Perhaps the new international school would be an option. We had a long discussion...open discourse is the foundation of any good relationship. She agreed and off we went to enroll her in two courses. She did not do too well in one of them which meant hours of tutoring. It was exhausting but worth the time and effort. Her graduation certificate is framed and hangs in our, yes, our office. Next step, a visit to my youngest daughter. She approved, not that I needed her approval but it eased my troubled mind.

Did I tell you that my new live-in is bilingual? It's a requirement in my household. Yes Sir! She learned a second language effortlessly. No accent whatsoever. My friends and students were astounded. I am compelled to brag a little more. I noticed shortly after she moved in permanently that she is an artist. I love art...mostly modern. Her artwork is displayed on my living room windows. Some I keep in the car. Gives me pleasure when I am stuck in rush hour traffic to and from the university. So much we have in common. Truly a match made in heaven. She plays tennis too. Wow! Never mind that she is better than I am and that I lose every single game. Good stress reliever, being active, that is. Keeps me in shape.

It's never boring when she is around. Trust her completely and put her in charge of the house while I am gone. Don't know exactly what she does for hours but the house is just as presentable as it was when I left. Well, almost. Sometimes she takes a magazine and forgets to put it back where it belongs. At times she attempts to grade the papers I left on the coffee table. That reminds me, I need to have her eyes checked. Probably needs glasses or why on earth would she snitch mine? An entire Saturday afternoon was wasted to find them. Come to think of it now, pretty funny looking for glasses without glasses. They were under her pillow. I ask you, why would she put something under her pillow? She never uses it. Prefers mine. Probably smells better than hers.

I have moved back to Texas about a year ago and yes, I brought her along. Aside from an occasional visit to Mississippi, she had not been anywhere else. I tell you, if you want to get to know someone, take an 8 hour trip! We chit-chatted almost the entire time. My children love her almost as much as I do except, perhaps, when she decides to eat half a chicken which I should have not left on the kitchen counter. It is entirely possible that my instructions were not as clear as I thought or maybe she has not mastered that second language as completely as I had assumed. In any event, aside from a few flaws, she is perfect.

Did I mention that her name is Bailey? And yes, I love my dog more than most people. Most definitely more than the nutty nuts in my darn state. Oh, in case you are wonder about Bailey, the artist. Her art are the nose prints on the living room windows as she keeps track of what's going on outside.

From city slicker to country bumpkin...Let's sniff those things out and then we shall see.

Yup. I read the entire Rolling Stone magazine.

I am politically engaged.

Hanging out with the love of my life.