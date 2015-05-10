Current and former mayors of Bastrop, Texas support military exercises!

Jade Helm 9:13 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2015 | Filed in: Bastrop

We, current and former mayors of Bastrop and Smithville, are writing in support of our Bastrop County Judge, Paul Pape, and our County Commissioners for their decision to cooperate with U.S. military personnel in the “Jade Helm exercises,” and for their standing firm in the face of opposition that in some cases is not grounded in the facts of the situation. Bastrop County values its long-standing, good relationship with the U.S. military. In this tradition, we express our support for all American military personnel who bravely and voluntarily stand in harm’s way for our protection and who believe that this training exercise is necessary to their being properly prepared to do so. We consider accusations of military takeover and the like to be an affront to them and the millions of veterans who have served our country for nearly 250 years. It is ironic that charges should be cast against such men and women on the threshold of Memorial Day when we especially honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Mayor Bunte (left) and Mayor Kesselus Finally, we urge citizens of our communities to remain calm and trust the institutions that have helped make this the best country on the face of the earth. Regards, Mark Bunte Ken Kesselus Terry Orr Tom Scott